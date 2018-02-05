Ankit Saxena's father seeks death sentence for son's murderers

February 05, 2018 17:53 IST

Yashpal Saxena, father of 23-year-old Ankit, who was stabbed to death in west Delhi’s Khyala area on February 1, seeking justice said that he will be “thankful” if the Delhi government will help his family in fighting the case.

Ankit’s father demanded the death sentence for those who killed his son.

“We want justice. Murderers of my son should get the death sentence. I am an ordinary man and I have no resources to fight the case. If the Delhi government helps us in getting the best advocates and making a strong case, I will be thankful,” said Ankit’s father.

Four accused, including a juvenile, were sent to judicial custody on Saturday in connection with the case.

The 23-year-old was stabbed to death by the family members of his girlfriend, who were against their relationship. Saxena was in a relationship with a 20-year-woman.

Police arrested the woman’s father Akbar Ali, mother Shahnaaz, a juvenile younger brother and uncle Mohammed Salim on February 2. They were produced before a court which sent them to judicial custody.