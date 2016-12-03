rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » Ambush on Assam Rifles leaves 1 soldier dead, 9 injured

Ambush on Assam Rifles leaves 1 soldier dead, 9 injured

December 03, 2016 20:44 IST

An Assam Rifles jawan was killed while nine others were injured when armed militants ambushed a convoy near Wakka in Longding district of Arunachal
Pradesh on Saturday.

The attack took place 20 km from Indo-Myanmar border.

Defence Public Relations Officer Lt Colonel Chiranjeet Konwar said the militants ambushed the convoy of 16 Assam Rifles stationed in the district near Wakka at around 1.45 pm, killing one jawan on the spot while injuring nine others.

He, however, could not divulge the name of the deceased nor the group involved in the ambush.

“Search operation is going on in the area and efforts were being made to evacuate the injured jawans,” he added.

Unconfirmed reports from Longding said the ambush was carried out jointly by National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang and ULFA (Independent) cadres.

 

© Copyright 2016 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Ambush on Assam Rifles, Defence Public Relations Officer Lt Colonel Chiranjeet Konwar, Longding, National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang, ULFA
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News  |  India Abroad Person of the Year 2014

rediff on the net© 2016 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use | India Abroad weekly