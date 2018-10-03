After Maya's blow, Akhilesh's gentle warning to Congress

October 03, 2018 20:25 IST

Urging the Congress to show magnanimity, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said on Wednesday that any delay in this regard might prompt other parties to declare their candidates for the upcoming assembly elections.

His comments come hours after Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati announced that her party would contest the Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh assembly elections either on its own or in an alliance with regional parties, but not with the Congress.

Speaking to reporters in Lucknow, Yadav said, "I am saying even today that the Congress should show its large-heartedness, and it should contest elections by taking along all the political parties who have similar thoughts and ideology."

"If there is any delay, then there is a possibility that other parties may declare their candidates. After this, they (Congress) will be levelling allegations that they colluded with the BJP," Yadav said.

But, Yadav added, he knows one thing that the BSP does not take any decision due to fear of anyone.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party took a swipe at the Congress, with its leader Ravi Shankar Prasad saying forging a coalition was not in its DNA and it only gives importance to the Gandhi family.

"With whom the Congress allies is entirely their business, but in light of concerns and pain of Mayawati, I can only say that coalition is not a part of the Congress DNA. They only give importance to the family," Prasad told reporters.

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav also took a dig at the opposition over its unity efforts.

'Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) in 'progress'. First AAP and now BSP calling the bluff. Mayawati says Congress arrogant, a new revelation for her, and declares no alliance in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan too. Chhattisgarh already dumped,' he tweeted.

Mayawati has announced that the BSP will tie up with Ajit Jogi's party for Chhattisgarh assembly polls.