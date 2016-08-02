Valley continues to bleed in protest; 50 dead

Last updated on: August 02, 2016 23:08 IST

One person was killed and another injured in fresh violence in Kashmir, even as normal life remained disrupted for the 25th consecutive day on Tuesday due to the strike called by separatists and curfew imposed by the authorities in some parts of the Valley.

With this the death toll has gone up to 50.

One person was killed and another injured when the personal security guard of a senior government official opened fire to ward off a mob which was trying to set ablaze the vehicle of the official, police said.

The incident took place at Lethpora area of Pulwama district on Srinagar-Jammu national Highway at around 8.30 pm, the police official said.

He said the government official, identified as Baburam, was stopped by a mob when he was on his way to Ramban in Jammu division and asked to alight from the vehicle.

As soon as the official and his personal security guard got off the vehicle, the mob tried to set it ablaze prompting the security personnel to open fire.

In another incident, a group of protesters pelted stones on a police station in Trehgam area of Kupwara district. The police personnel retaliated by firing tear-gas shells, resulting in injuries to three persons.

One of the injured was referred to a hospital in Srinagar and his condition was stated to be critical.

Many shops and business establishments had opened after sundown Monday as the separatists had announced a relaxation in the agitation programme to allow people to buy essentials in view of the prolonged shut down since July 9 in the Valley.

However, all markets remained closed on Tuesday and public transport was off the roads in view of the strike call given by the separatists.

Curfew remained in force in six police station areas of the city, Anantnag town, Kokernag and Khanpora in Baramulla district as restrictions on assembly of four or more people continued in entire Kashmir, a police official said.

"Curfew is in place only in six police station areas of Srinagar city -- Nowhatta, Khanyar, Rainawari, Safakadal, Batamaloo and Maharajgunj," he said.

The separatist groups have been spearheading the agitation to protest the civilian killings during the protests following killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in an encounter with security forces on July 8.

Protests broke out across Kashmir Valley on July 9, leading to clashes with security forces in which 50 people have been killed and over 5600 persons injured.

Mobile Internet services continued to remain snapped in the entire Valley where the postpaid mobile telephony services have been restored across all networks.

Image: A demonstrator throws stones amid tear gas smoke fired by police during a protest. Photograph: Danish Ismail/Reuters