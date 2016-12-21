After 'breaking my head daily' comment, Naidu reiterates support for note ban

December 21, 2016 18:51 IST

A day after making critical remarks on note ban, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said his comments were “distorted” but acknowledged that currency problems continued even as senior ally Bharatiya Janata Party played down the Telugu Desam Party chief’s criticism.

After supporting demonetisation initially, Naidu on Tuesday appeared to be having a second thought, saying this is not what they wished for and that the solution to problems due to the note ban remained elusive even after 40 days.

Naidu on Wednesday said he has been supporting demonetisation, but added that problems arising out of the exercise “continue” as “we are going (about them) in a routine manner”. “We have to take an innovative approach,” he said, claiming that his remarks were “distorted by some”.

Naidu heads the panel set up by the Centre to look into issues arising from demonetisation. His party --TDP -- is part of the National Democratic Alliance government.

The 13-member committee would meet again on December 28 to work out solutions to the ongoing problem, he said.

“I spoke to (NITI Aayog CEO) Amitabh Kant this morning and asked him to convene the meeting,” he said.

BJP while playing down the criticism by Naidu on the roll out of demonetisation, said the chief minister has not said anything different from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders about difficulties being faced by people.

“What he is saying is nothing different from what Modi said that there should be least difficulty to the common man. He indicated to the government for expediting money circulation,” its national secretary and Andhra in-charge Sidharth Nath Singh told reporters in Delhi.

The concerns he has raised about difficulties being faced by people is quite natural and it is something BJP leaders have also talked about, he added.

Asked about Naidu’s denouncement of people handling the exercise, he said what the Andhra chief minister has said is also being “grossly misreported”.

Naidu on Wednesday said he had sought a ban on high denomination notes “long ago” and written a letter to the prime minister seeking abolition of 500 and 1,000 rupee notes after the recent Income Disclosure Scheme.

“I have supported this (demonetisation) concept,” he said, inaugurating a two-day conference of district Collectors in Vijayawada.

Addressing a workshop of Telugu Desam MPs, legislators and leaders, he had said, “Demonetisation was not our wish but it happened. More than 40 days after demonetisation, there are still a lot of problems but yet there appears to be no solution.”

“I am spending two hours daily to ease the problems caused by demonetisation. I am breaking my head daily but we are unable to find a solution to this problem,” he had said.