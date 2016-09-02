After 2 days of peace, Kashmir under curfew once again

September 02, 2016 13:00 IST

Curfew was on Friday reimposed in many parts of Kashmir including Srinagar as a precautionary measure ahead of Friday prayer congregations even as normal life remained paralysed in the Valley for the 56th day.

“Curfew has been imposed in entire Srinagar district and some other towns of the Valley as a precautionary measure,” a police official said.

He said other towns where curfew was imposed included Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam, Shopian, Baramulla and Pattan.

“Restrictions on assembly of people have been imposed in rest of the Valley due to apprehensions of violence after Friday prayers,” the official said.

Curfew was lifted in most parts of Kashmir from Monday and it was completely withdrawn two days ago.

The Valley has been hit by violent protests following the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani on July 8.

Normal life remained affected due to the separatist sponsored strike as educational institutions and private offices were closed while public transport continued to be off the roads.

The separatists have extended the shutdown programme till September 8 and have asked people to occupy the Srinagar Airport road on September 3 and 4, when Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to lead an all-party delegation to the Valley.

As many as 69 persons including two police personnel, have been killed and several thousand others injured in the clashes between protesters and security forces in the Valley since July 8.

Photograph: Umar Ganie/Rediff.com