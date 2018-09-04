Afghan Taliban announces death of Haqqani network leader

September 04, 2018 09:56 IST

The founder of the Haqqani network, Jalaluddin Haqqani, is dead, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid announced.

Haqqani, who had fought with Soviet troops, was reportedly ill for a long period of time. He was a member of Quetta Shura, a terrorist organisation comprising Afghan Taliban leaders, who are believed to be based in Balochistan, according to US media reports.

Mujahid further said that Haqqani was an instrumental figure in keeping the Taliban together after the death of former Afghan Taliban leader Mullah Omar.

Haqqani was closely tied to Al Qaeda leaders and had played a key role in supporting the terror group in both Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Haqqani is the father of Taliban deputy emir and military commander Sirajuddin Haqqani.