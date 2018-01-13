rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » Adult film star was paid $130k to keep quiet about affair with Trump: Report

Adult film star was paid $130k to keep quiet about affair with Trump: Report

January 13, 2018 18:50 IST

While running for the country's highest office in 2016, Donald Trump, through his personal attorney allegedly paid $130,000 per month to an adult film star to maintain silence on an alleged sexual encounter with him, a media report claimed on Friday.

The White House denied to comment on the report by The Wall Street Journal. However, Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen, who is reported to have made arrangements for the payments, described this as an "outlandish allegation".

 

"This is now the second time that you are raising outlandish allegations against my client. You have attempted to perpetuate this false narrative for over a year; a narrative that has been consistently denied by all parties since at least 2011," Cohen was quoted as saying.

The alleged sexual interaction between Trump and Stephanie Clifford, an X-rated actress, occurred in 2006.

The encounter allegedly happened in a July 2006 celebrity golf tournament on the shore of Lake Tahoe, the daily said, citing unnamed sources close to Clifford.

Trump married Melania Trump in 2005.

"These are old, recycled reports, which were published and strongly denied prior to the election," a White House official said, when asked about the latest allegations against the president.

The official, however, declined to comment on the Journal story.

According to New York Daily News, Clifford sent a two-paragraph statement by email addressed "TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN" and signed by "Stormy Daniels", denying that she had a "sexual and/or romantic affair" with Trump.

Image: Adult film star Stormy Daniels. Photograph: Danny Moloshok/Reuters

Lalit K Jha
© Copyright 2018 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Stephanie Clifford, Donald Trump, Michael Cohen, The Wall Street Journal, New York Daily News
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use