'Ab ki baar Trump Sarkar' Kumar on transition team

December 01, 2016 13:38 IST

'Looking forward to working with the Trump administration,' Shalabh Kumar says after he was appointed to the transition finance and inauguration teams.

George Joseph reports from New York.

IMAGE: Shalabh Kumar will review nominees for the Trump administration.

Photograph: Shalabh Kumar/Facebook

Shalabh Kumar, who devised the 'Ab ki Baar Trump Sarkar' campaign before the presidential election, has been appointed to Donald Trump's transition finance and inauguration teams.

Kumar, chair of the Republican Hindu Coalition, organised the October 15 event in Edison, New Jersey, where Trump proclaimed his love for Hindus and declared that he was a 'big fan of India, big, big fan' to the 5,000-strong Indian-American audience.

Kumar also facilitated a visit by Eric Trump, The Donald's second son, to the Casselberry Hindu Temple before the November 8 election.

As a member of the transition team, Kumar will review nominees for the administration and provide input to the President-elect and his team.

He will also help organise events and celebrations for Trump's inauguration on January 20.

"I am honoured to accept these positions with the transition team and the inauguration committee," Kumar told Rediff.com

"And I wish to congratulate my dear friend Steve Mnuchin on his nomination as treasury secretary. Without Steve's key support and assistance, the 'Ab ki baar Trump Sarkar' campaign would not have gotten off the ground."

"Thanks to what we did together," Kumar added, "Donald Trump received a net gain of 1.7 million Hindu votes."

"I am looking forward to rolling up my sleeves," Kumar said, "and working with Steve and other members of the Trump administration to 'Make America Great Again'."