Won't contest UP polls, but will campaign against BJP: AAP

January 08, 2017 10:33 IST

Taking its fight against BJP to newer pastures, Aam Aadmi Party led by Arvind Kejriwal will "actively campaign" against the saffron party in the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, though it will not enter the electoral arena.

After completion of the election process in Punjab and Goa, where the AAP will be contesting, all leaders including star campaigners, will concentrate on Uttar Pradesh to expose BJP, "which has betrayed the country and which is the biggest devil in national politics", AAP spokesman Vaibhav Maheshwari said.

Details of senior AAP leaders' tour programme will be worked out soon but almost all of them will campaign against the ruling party at the Centre so as to apprise the people of the real face of the BJP and tell them what all can happen if they are elected in the state, he said.

A detailed itinerary will be released later in which AAP will apprise people of the "wrongs" committed by BJP although they will not seek votes for any party in the Uttar Pradesh polls, he said.

BJP is contesting the elections with demonetisation as the central issue and AAP has dubbed it as the biggest scam, Maheshwari said, adding this campaign (against BJP) can also be termed as a new kind of politics in which his party will be putting its energy and money into the elections in which its stands to gain nothing in terms of seats.