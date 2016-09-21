AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan arrested again

September 21, 2016 15:41 IST

Aam Aadmi Party member of legislative assembly Amanatullah Khan was on Wednesday held in connection with a sexual harassment case filed against him by his sister-in-law, the second time the legislator has faced action by Delhi Police in three months.

Earlier on September 18, the Okhala MLA, who is out on bail in another case of molestation and criminal intimidation, had gone to the Jamia Nagar Police station and asked the police to arrest him but they refused.

"Khan was called to join investigation at the office of DCP (deputy commissioner of police) (Southeast) and he was arrested on charges of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation around 2.10 pm today (Wednesday)," said R P Upadhyay, joint commissioner of police, southeastern range.

Khan claimed that he was called for a 'general discussion' at the DCP office but was arrested.

'Came here at @DCP OFFICE sarita Vihar for general discussion. but they arrested me #Delhi Police (sic),' he tweeted.

After arrest, Khan was taken to a Saket court.

The Okhla MLA had alleged that he was ‘being framed by the police’ which is ‘under pressure’ to arrest him.

On a complaint by Khan's sister-in-law, a case under Indian Penal Code sections 354A (sexual harassment), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) was registered at the Jamia Nagar police station against him and the woman’s husband.

This is the second time in three months that Khan has been arrested by the Delhi Police on complaints by women.

Khan was arrested on July 24 on a complaint by a Jasola resident who alleged that he tried to mow her down after she visited his residence to raise the issue of power cuts. He was released on bail on July 28.

The case was registered under Sections 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman or eve teasing) of the IPC at Jamia Nagar police station.

As many as 15 AAP MLAs have been booked by the Delhi Police till now on various charges and 12 have been arrested. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was also been named in a first information report registered by the Anti-Corruption Branch in connection with alleged ‘administrative and financial irregularities’ in the functioning of the Delhi Commission for Women.

The AAP has alleged political vendetta in the action against its lawmakers by the Delhi Police, which comes under the Union Home Ministry.