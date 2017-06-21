23 booked in Kerala for celebrating Pak cricket victory

June 21, 2017 17:47 IST

As many as 23 persons in Kerala's Kasargod, who allegedly celebrated Pakistan's victory over India in the Champions Trophy cricket final, have been booked on various charges including rioting and unlawful assembly, police said on Wednesday.

Cases have been registered against Razaq, Masood, Siraj and 20 others of Kumbadaje panchayat on a complaint from a local Bharatiya Janata Party leader Rajesh Shetty yesterday, they said.

They had allegedly burst crackers and raised slogans in support of the Pakistani cricket team which had crushed India by 180 runs in the final at London on June 18 and lifted the coveted trophy.

Police said cases for offences including punishment for unlawful assembly, rioting and negligent conduct with respect to explosive substances under the Indian Penal Code had been registered against the 23 persons.

No arrest had been made so far, police said, adding investigations were on to identify the 20 others.

Representative image. Photograph: Mohsin Raza/Reuters