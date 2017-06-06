10 Jet pilots grilled by cops for alleged obscene WhatsApp posts

June 06, 2017 15:32 IST

Ten Jet Airways pilots were questioned on Tuesday by the Delhi police after aviation regulator DGCA filed a complaint alleging that they had put up obscene posts on a WhatsApp group.

They were questioned at the Lodhi Colony police station.

"The pilots have been called in for questioning on the basis of a complaint by the DGCA. They have been called in for an inquiry," a senior police official said.

The pilots were in the capital after they were directed by the DGCA to appear before it on Tuesday, after its joint director general took offence at not being addressed with the correct designation in a letter written by them to him.

Sources said the DGCA official suspended the 10 pilots from flying duties and asked the airline to check their "mental alertness" since "they could not even quote a designation properly".

There was no immediate comment from Jet Airways and the DGCA.