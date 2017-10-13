'There was no evidence to tie Talwars to Aarushi's murder'

Last updated on: October 13, 2017 16:04 IST

'When they are released their daughter will still be dead. Nothing can be done to change that'

'I have not met one person who has investigated the case in any detail and concluded that they were guilty'

British historian and writer Patrick French, who profiled Nupur and Rajesh Talwar and the case against them in his book India, A Portrait, speaks to Vaihayasi Pande Daniel/Rediff.com about their acquittal.

IMAGE: Dentists Dr Rajesh Talwar and wife Nupur (behind him, in a shawl) are taken to a court in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi, November 25, 2013, the day they were pronounced guilty of the murder of their 13-year-old daughter Aarushi Talwar and help Hemraj Banjade. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters.

British historian and writer Patrick French, who has made India his home, first met Rajesh Talwar in around 2009.

Talwar was the dentist of his wife Meru Gokhale's family and French, who was living in Delhi at the time, needed dental work and his family suggested he make a trip to the dentist’s clinic in central Delhi.

A year earlier, French woke up to the news from his family that the dentist’s 13-year-old daughter Aarushi had been murdered in her Jalvayu Vihar, Noida home. When he met him the first time, the writer recalls, “We didn’t discuss the case. It was just a visit to the dentist. I knew that he had been through a personal tragedy.”

As French, who earlier this year became the dean, School of Arts and Sciences, Ahmedabad University, told Rediff.com some years ago: “Can there be anything worse than your child being killed?”

French was slowly to discover that there can still be much, much worse things that can happen to the ill-fated parents, whose only child has been murdered.

In dismay and shock, he witnessed the awful misfortunes that continued, in a surreal manner, to stack up against his dentist and wife.

The discovery of the body of their long-standing Nepali help Hemraj Banjade. A badly-botched investigation into their daughter’s murder. No hope perhaps of her killers being brought to book.

Horror of horrors, the investigators then in a 'Kafkaesque' fashion turned on the grieving parents and accused them of the murder.

Character assassination followed, even of their poor dead teenage daughter, that was lapped up by a scandal-hungry section of the media. The dentist, who French described earlier as 'bearded, avuncular man, who had gentle hands even when he was probing your molars', was even stabbed with a cleaver outside a Ghaziabad court by a youth.

And finally in 2013, a guilty verdict and a sentence of life imprisonment for Talwar and his wife.

French told Rediff.com then, "Because the CBI was unable to investigate and find the murderer, they prosecuted Dr Rajesh Talwar whom I know because he is my dentist and I know the case in great detail. I know he is an innocent man... You are accused of the murder on the basis of completely bogus evidence!"

Deeply disturbed by this enormous tragedy, French spent a couple of years putting together the story of the Talwars, speaking to them, their dear ones and friends.

He added a chapter on the calamity that befell the Talwars in his 2011 book India, A Portrait. It begins with the lines, 'For Rajesh and Nupur Talwar, a middle class couple who employed a cook and a maid, the lack of knowledge about the people in their home was to destroy their lives -- aided and exacerbated by the administrative dystopia of the state of Uttar Pradesh... A faithless servant had become a murder victim and tragedy had become a mystery. The country grew riveted by the case. It was a growing media obsession, and everyone became an expert with their own explanation of the double homicide'.

After the publication of his book, an even-handed, sympathetic telling of their sad story, French continued to follow the Talwars' tale, being updated by their friends and family, after they were sent to Dasna jail in November 2013.

In an interview to Vaihayasi Pande Daniel/Rediff.com he speaks about the enormous relief he felt on learning of their acquittal on Thursday, when he read about it online.