'Men are trembling now'

October 22, 2018 15:51 IST

'Predators will always try, but I'm sure there will be less. We need one or two big examples like this.'

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Olga Tellis is one of Indian journalism's legendary reporters.

Olga -- as she likes to be called even by journalists 30 years younger -- has spent half a century reporting on politics, social issues, corporate warfare and other matters of importance for multiple publications before giving up active journalism recently.

She started off in a tiny news bureau in Mumbai, the first woman reporter to be hired by the Ananda Bazar Patrika group of publications.

Olga tells Rediff.com's Archana Masih about how the work environment has changed for women journalists since she began her career 52 years ago, about the sexual harassment charges against M J Akbar, her editor at two publications, and where the #MeToo movement is headed.

How the work environment has changed for women journalists

When I began in journalism, it was a man's world. There are more women than men in journalism today.

I was the first reporter to be taken in by the Ananda Bazar Patrika. They had women doing food columns, but when I joined, Ananda Bazar had never had any woman reporter. My interview was not even like an interview.

I remember being told 'See how they take to you', but they accepted me from the first day. Within a month of my joining I was sent on an assignment to Sri Lanka.

There was a small bureau in Mumbai. I went, sat in my place and started to work.

It was just me, the manager and one more person who looked after advertising.

I started to report whatever there was. Whenever men came from the Calcutta office (where the Ananda Bazar Patrika group is headquartered), they always looked sideways to see who this creature was.

I was one of those wearing tight skirts and heels. A female on the staff was a novelty over there.

When you are young you are very confident, you think you can do anything. I was accepted even by colleagues at other newspapers. They used to say that they treat women badly and do not take them seriously but from day one, I was taken very seriously.

In fact, I owe a lot to male colleagues from other newspapers who really helped me.

If junior reporters ever complained to her about sexual harassment

No. No junior came to complain to me. I don't know how we never knew about (M J) Akbar. Women did not complain about it. (Olga worked with Akbar twice, at the Mumbai bureau of Sunday magazine and then at The Asian Age when Akbar was the editor based in Calcutta and New Delhi).

I was quite shocked to know that all this was going on. One knew that Akbar had a glad eye like a lot of men have, but never to this extent that one is reading.

I was very surprised. He educated you in journalism -- he told you what to do with your story, how to start it, etc. He had a hot temper and I owe a lot to him, but whatever he is today, I am pretty shocked.

In Mumbai I knew he would call people to his room, but I never heard that anyone had complained about it.

He joined Sunday as the youngest editor at 27. He changed the look of the magazine and it became a must-read for everybody. It was so popular.

Wherever I went, people knew me because of the magazine. No other paper or magazine had such an impact.

Then he employed me in the Asian Age. He was always in Delhi. He then became a politician.

He had such a respected journalism career. It is sad how he has squandered everything.