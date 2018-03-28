Why Anushka deserves to be on the Forbes list

March 28, 2018 09:17 IST

Congratulations, Anushka!

Anushka Sharma is the only Indian actress to feature on the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2018 list, which highlights 300 young individuals bringing changes in Asia.

We're not surprised, of course.

10 reasons why Anushka deserves her place on that list!

She's fearless



Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Anushka always speaks her mind and doesn't mind answering a call on a journalist's phone, who had forgotten to put it on silent during an interview!

Yes, Anushka has always had a bindaas attitude.

Happily married at 28



Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Not many actresses would choose marriage at the peak of their careers.

Anushka didn't have any such doubts and wed her boyfriend in a grand winter wedding.

Getting into character



Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

She doesn't strive to look pretty *all* the time on screen.

Take her latest release Pari, for instance.

Loves animals



Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

She is a animal lover and uses social media to spread the good word about animals.

Clothing brand



Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Apart from being one of the highest paid actresses and owning a production house, she also has a fashion line to her name.

Loves her best friend



Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

That's a Labrador named Dude.

Doesn't mind cleaning up



Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Anushka cares about the environment, and has done her bit for Swachh Bharat.

Sharing this picture, she writes, 'Our country is our mother and to keep our country clean is our duty. Everyday we do things for ourselves, just a little bit of awareness and consciousness in keeping our surroundings clean will enable us to live in a healthy environment and we all know health is everything.'

'Today I went on a cleanliness drive to Versova Beach with my friends and family and in reality, the pleasure I felt in cleaning the beach is indescribable.... In Mahatma Gandhiji's words ... "An ounce of practice is worth more than tons of preaching" .... So please do your bit.'

Game Changer



Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Even Vogue knows she's a Game Changer and awarded her so, at the Vogue Women of the year Awards.

A child at heart



Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Who doesn't love bubbles? Anushka makes sure to pop her share!

Loves her family



Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

She has always been a family person.

Loves to party



Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

It's easy to spot the 'mad happy child' here!