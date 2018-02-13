Lessons from Bollywood: What NOT to do on Valentine's Day

Last updated on: February 13, 2018 09:58 IST

10 dating boo boos to avoid on V-Day.

It's that time of the year again when romance fills the air and lovers everywhere come together to celebrate Valentine's Day!

But in Hindi movies, every day is as good as February 14 and no one needs a real excuse to burst into a song or ask their sweetheart out.

Planning to do the same?

Sukanya Verma's 10 dating boo boos to avoid on V-Day.

But she's my best friend, yaar

Pyaar dosti hai humbug aside, Valentine's Day and Friendship Day do not go hand in hand. Tell the BFF to sit this one out.

Taste my love

Just because the way to somebody's heart is through his or her stomach doesn't mean you pick V-Day for your culinary experiment.

Selfie le le re

Don't waste your precious date taking selfies all day. Remember I for Intimate, not Instagram.

Death by bak bak

Just because you've seen Padmaavat and feel strongly about the ending, don't bore your partner with your rant and ruin a perfectly sweet moment.

Guns? No! Roses!

Don't mix girls and guns. It's neither safe nor sexy.

Prince Charming not Champak

Remember, you're not 12 anymore. Impress her with style, not silly tricks.

Hic Hic Hurray!

Drink only as much as you can handle. Don't overdo it and make a fool of yourself.

Love is the only high you need.

Tohfa! Tohfa! Tohfa!

Dare not show up empty-handed. All those jewellery ads in the newspapers will have her hopes up on an all-time high.

Dress nice. Dress, period.

Don't get too adventurous in the wardrobe department. Today is NOT the day.

You've got my complete attention!

Let them feel super special. It's rude to neglect your date to fawn over someone else.

Yep, not even Ryan Gosling.