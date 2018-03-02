Holi Special: What YELLOW means in the movies

March 02, 2018 08:26 IST

Jahnavi Patel tells us how Bollywood gives colours a whole new meaning.

When Coldplay sang Yellow, they probably knew the colour played an important role in Bollywood.

It has given us #FashionGoals, ways to express love, and, of course, how to kiss behind lovely sunflowers!

We saw how GREEN, RED and PINK are celebrated in the movies.

In our special Holi series, let's see what part YELLOW plays in the movies.

Aamsutra



IMAGE: Katrina Kaif in the Aamsutra ad.

What did you notice more in this ad: The juicy mango or Katrina?

Sarso ke kheth



IMAGE: Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan in DDLJ.

Running in the sarso ke kheth towards your lover and then into their arms, Bollywood painted a beautiful picture for us.

Badle ki aag



IMAGE: SRK in Chennai Express.

The yellow flames perfectly depict SRK's anger in this scene from Chennai Express.

Kaali peeli



IMAGE: Aamir Khan in Rangeela.

Twin with the kaali peeli and surprise your date!

PS: We take no responsibility for the consequences.

Mera suit bhi sexy



IMAGE: Karisma Kapoor and Govinda in Hero No 1.

Nobody can nail colours like Govinda did. Would you dare to wear a yellow blazer?

Sona kitna sona hai



Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Bappida is yellow gold. This list without him would be incomplete.

Mast Mastani



IMAGE: Deepika Padukone in Bajirao Mastani.

Remember Deepika's regal outfit from Bajirao Mastani?

Being filmi



IMAGE: Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

A little filmi-ness is a must. What say?

Haldi laga ke rakhna



IMAGE: Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin and Ranbir Kapoor in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Haldi ceremonies are always fun. Haven't you seen the scene in YJHD?

Aag laga denge



IMAGE: Saif Ali Khan in Kaalakaandi.

Be cool, show off the swag in a yellow fur coat. Like Anu Mallik says, aag laga denge.

Ami Manjulika



IMAGE: Vidya Balan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Dance like Vidya Balan in yellow!