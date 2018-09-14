TeaserReview: Chitti's back and we love him!

September 14, 2018 18:02 IST

Director Shankar is India's answer to Hollywood, feels Syed Firdaus Ashraf.

Eight years is a long time to forget a movie character.

Unless, of course, it's Chitti.

Director Shankar brings back the beloved robot in the Robot/Enthiran sequel, 2.0.

Chitti danced and romanced Aishwarya Rai and, somewhere, you fell in love with him instead of Rajinikanth, the scientist.

This time, Chitti is needed to save India from Dr Richard (Akshay Kumar) and one cannot wait for the film to release on November 29.

The graphics and animation are superb, and one gets a feeling that, when it comes to such sci-fi films, Shankar is India's answer to Hollywood.

A wacky, out-of-the-box imagination has been employed to write 2.0.

When cell phones start disappearing (they are actually pulled away, as if attracted by a powerful magnet), causing widespread panic in the country, it immediately forces you to wonder what kind of withdrawal symptoms you will suffer if your cell phone, and the cell phones of everyone you love, disappears.

Akshay Kumar looks truly evil.

Here's saluting his make-up man.

Will 2.0 beat Bahubali’s box office record?

Let's wait and watch.