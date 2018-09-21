Review: Ishqeria is BLAH

September 21, 2018 15:35 IST

Ishqeria is a most boring way to spend a weekend, says Namrata Thakker.

Ishqeria was supposed to release in 2014, but somehow, it didn't.

It would have been best if Ishqeria hadn't released at all.

The release was delayed reportedly because of Director Prerna Wadhwan's wedding.

Starring Richa Chadha and Neil Nitin Mukesh, the film was shot between 2012 and 2014.

Let me warn you, this film is neither worth your time nor your money.

From story to songs to performances, nothing works in its favour.

Kuhu and Raghav study at the same college in beautiful Mussoorie.

It's love at first sight for Kuhu, but Raghav, who is smart, rich, and studious, is not interested in her.

With the help of her girl gang, Kuhu tries to woo Raghav in every way possible.

Thus begins their love story, which is full of cringe-worthy dialogues and boring songs.

There are few twists and turns, but they seem terribly forced.

There's a dialogue which has Richa say, 'Bhagwan ne do hi toh achi cheezein banai hai: Filmain aur main.'

Well, let me just make it clear -- Ishqeria isn't one of the the achi cheezein.

Richa Chadha does her best to do justice to her role but an actress of her calibre deserves a much better part. She is the only saving grace in the film.

Neil Nitin Mukesh is decent as is Manish Anand in a supporting role.

