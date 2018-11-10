Why Vijay agreed to the Sarkar cuts

Last updated on: November 10, 2018 09:06 IST

'Since the Sarkar team, including Director A R Murugadoss, takes Vijay's wish as the final word, they were adamant not to succumb to government pressure.'

Subhash K Jha reports.

With the Tamil Nadu sarkar fuming against the new Vijay movie, Sarkar, it is time for the film's team to do some damage control.

The producers and Director A R Murugadoss agreed to delete the dialogues and scenes that allegedly showed the Tamil Nadu government in poor light.

Apparently, Vijay -- who is said to be contemplating a career in active politics -- was dead set against the cuts.

"When the Tamil Nadu government threatened action against the film and its team for showing the government in unflattering light," a well-informed source reveals," Vijay made it clear that the no cuts would be made. He was confident of the audience's support."

"Since the entire Sarkar team, including Murugadoss takes Vijay's wish as the final word, they were adamant not to succumb to government pressure," the source adds.

"But the cops came knocking at Murugadoss's door on Thursday night. That's when the Sarkar team decided to go ahead with the cuts."

While Vijay and Murugadoss were unavailable for comment, Vishal Krishnan says, "I fail to see why cuts should be made when the censor board has cleared a film. My film Irumbu Thirai was targeted by the BJP. It showed how personal data was being stolen through the Aadhaar card. After the protests, some shows had to be cancelled in Chennai."

"Luckily, there was absolutely no dispute with the censor board. They passed the film without any cuts. I showed the honourable Supreme Court ruling on the issue."