When Shah Rukh made Ekta Kapoor blush

August 31, 2018 10:29 IST

Shah Rukh Khan makes a comeback to the small screen.

Balaji Bosswoman Ekta Kapoor has roped in Shah Rukh Khan for Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

Ekta is going all out to promote her upcoming television show and even shot a promotional video to announce its arrival with Shah Rukh.

That's not all.

The Bollywood superstar, who started his career on the small screen, will introduce the characters on the show in the first three episodes.

The rumour doing the rounds is that SRK charged a whopping Rs 8 crore (Rs 80 million) for this cameo.

Sharing a picture from the promotional video shoot on Instagram, Ekta writes, 'A lot of ppl asked me why I was blushing! Well iv loved sir since #fauji.'

'Finally he introduces characters of my most loved show !!n I shoot with him ! I'm gushing blushing!!!'

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, which returns after a decade on the Star Plus channel on September 25, stars Erica Fernandez, Parth Samthaan and Hina Khan.