What's with Ranveer's dress sense?

The star likes to be bizarre!
Box Office India, a movie trade magazine, launched its 9th anniversary issue in the company of Ranveer Singh and BollyTown producers.
Ranveer Singh.
Director Rohit Shetty
Rohit and Ranveer goof around.
Producer Prernaa Arora.
Producer Shristi Arya.
Director Madhur Bhandarkar.
Actor-director-producer Sachin Pilgaonkar.
Actor turned producer Nikhil Dwivedi.
Producer Madhu Mantena.
Television producer Manish Goswami.
Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur.
Marathi movie producer-director-actor Mahesh Kothare.
Producers Ganesh Jain and Ratan Jain.
Film critic Mayank Shekar.
Casting director Mukesh Chhabra.
Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar
this
Comment
article