What's Ekta Kapoor doing in the Himalayas?

November 13, 2018 15:22 IST

The Balaji boss is on a detox holiday.

Ekta Kapoor has zoomed off to the Himalayas for a quick gateway with girlfriends Anita Hassanandani and Krystal D'souza.

From doing yoga to enjoying me time and pampering themselves, the trio have been truly living it up at the Ananda Spa Resort near Mussoorie in the Himalayas.

A peek at their Instagram accounts and we discovered what the ladies have been up to.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ekta Kapoor/Instagram

As soon as Ekta arrived at the resort, she posted this Instapic and wrote, 'Anandaaaaaa! Himalayas!!! N us'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ekta Kapoor/Instagram

'Life is never Black n white! It's mostly fifty shades of grey'.

Aptly put, Ms Kapoor!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ekta Kapoor/Instagram

White, bright and all smiles!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anita Hassanandani/Instagram

Dil Chahta Hai vibes on Ganga Ghat.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystal D'souza/Instagram

Music, bae and chill winters -- that's a holiday done right!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystal D'souza/Instagram

That's how you do the tree pose or the Vrksasana.