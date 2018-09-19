What was Anupam Kher doing at NASDAQ?

September 19, 2018 12:04 IST

Anupam Kher gets the world ready for New Amsterdam.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anupam Kher/Twitter

Anupam Kher is all set to dazzle American television with his medical drama, New Amsterdam, which premieres on September 25.

Anupam plays a neurosurgeon on the show, which co-stars Ryan Eggold, Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims and Tyler Labine.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anupam Kher/Twitter

To promote it, Anupam and Janet rang the opening bell at NASDAQ on Monday, September 17.

The actor later took to Instagram/Twitter and shared pictures from his visit to the NASDAQ HQ at Times Square in New York City.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anupam Kher/Twitter

'It was a great feeling to ring the @Nasdaq bell along with wonderful @jayrmonty this morning on behalf of team @NBCNewAmsterdam. Shimla to this #TimesSquare billboard journey has been great. Chalo sab 'Jai Ho' bolo! Thank you @Nasdaq for the welcome. #IndianActorInNY.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anupam Kher/Twitter

Good friend Anil Kapoor was quick to respond: 'Soak it all in my friend, @AnupamPKher! Endless hard work & faith in your dreams has led you to such incredible places! A welcome fit for a super star! So proud and happy for you always! Jai ho!! @Nasdaq.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anupam Kher/Instagram

On Instagram, Anupam also posted a picture of his assistant and wrote 'My @nasdaq moments. My assistant Dattu was part of our great event.'