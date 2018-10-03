What is Richa Chadha doing in Georgia?

Last updated on: October 03, 2018 14:51 IST

Something is keeping Richa busy, but what?

After delivering a fine performance in Love Sonia, Richa Chadha is now working on the second season of the Web series Inside Edge.

Richa is currently in Georgia shooting for the same and has been constantly updating her Instagram account with pictures from the sets.

Take a look at her journey, in her words and pictures!

'Messy hair don't care...Frida Kahlo.'

'Morning. Laid up in bed with fever, which I rarely get. It must be exhaustion or the AC in the fancy car ... The driver wanted to impress us, but we froze.

And travel. And work. And it's ok to be sick. I celebrate a little temperature, makes me feel human. Only the next gig wants me diving in the ocean....'

'Why she is looking this way?.'

'Delighted to have met this absolute gentleman in the gym, Tblisi of all the places. #ramcharanteja .'

'Who's that girl.'

'Morning cuties.'

Photographs: Kind courtesy Richa Chadha/Instagram