What is Dia Mirza doing in Bangkok?

June 22, 2018 15:18 IST

Make way for Bollywood's jet-setters!

Bollywood is getting ready for the IIFA weekend!

IIFA will be held in Bangkok this year, and Dia Mirza is among the first to arrive.

She wears a floral blue dress from Zink London for an event on Day One.

Bobby Deol -- who has just scored his first Rs 100 crore hit -- at the first Cinema Heritage Auction outside India.

Urvashi Rautela twirls for the cameras.

Kajol endorses a beauty product at a mall in central Mumbai.

After touring Jaipur, Dhadak stars Ishaan Khatter and Jahnvi Kapoor promote the film in Mumbai.

Mental Hai Kya stars Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao, along with Director Prakash Kovelamudi, take selfies in London.

Producer Ekta Kapoor joins in.

Sony YAY!'s cartoon characters Guru Aur Bhole celebrate World Music Day with singers, who donated autographed instruments.

Kailash Kher donated a guitar.

Shaan donated an autographed djembe.

Palak Muchhal donated bongo drums.

Shruti Pathak donated an ukulele.