What is Alia's reason to feel alive?

March 15, 2018 12:38 IST

Of course, it has something to do with Bollywood!

Alia Bhatt loves cinema, but more than that, she loves to act in the movies.

She has proven her mettle with her movie choices and proven that she is much more than just a star kid.

One of the finest actresses of this generation, Alia celebrates her 25th birthday on Thursday, March 15.

Alia took the big day to release two pictures from her new film, Raazi.

'Movies or in this case MY movies aren't just something I do for a living.. it's kinda the reason I feel like I'm alive. SO...On my 25th birthday I've randomly picked out two images from the 25th DAY of shoot of RAAZI and and and the TRAILER will be out 25 days from today (9th April).. Happy Birthday to me,' she posts on Instagram, with these pictures.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film co-stars Vicky Kaushal. The trailer releases on April 9.

Besides Raazi, Alia will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy with Ranveer Singh.

Happy birthday, Alia!

Photographs: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram