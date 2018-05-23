What are Madhuri, Bobby up to?

May 23, 2018 14:24 IST

Movie promotions, a birthday bash and more...

Tuesday in Bollywood was a mix of promoting films and celebrating a birthday.

Some stars found some time for football too.

Madhuri Dixit Nene promotes her first Marathi film, Bucket List.

Her co-star Sumeet Raghavan.

Bobby Deol obliges a fan with a selfie while promoting Race 3.

Kartik Aaryan, after rehearsing for the IPL closing ceremony.

Iulia Vantur with birthday boy Palash Muchhal and Palak Muchal.

Rashami Desai at the birthday bash.

Faisal Khan and Ulka Gupta.

Parth Samthaan, Palak, Palash, Vikas Gupta and Niti Taylor.

Amita Muchhal, Palak and Palash's mummy, extreme left, joins in to cut the cake.

Samir Kochhar at the Roots premier league.

Mandana Karimi lets her tee do the talking.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar