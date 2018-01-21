What a gent Sidharth Malhotra is

Sid M will always be A Gentleman.
Sidharth Malhotra looks every bit the gentleman that we know he is in his photoshoot with Dabboo Ratnani for the glamorous 2018 calendar.
The actor makes good pictures, as he poses with Dabboo and his wife Manisha in some behind-the-scene pictures.
Take a look.
HAVE YOU SEEN THESE?
- Hrithik in a double role
- Like Sonakshi's hairstyle?
- Watch out for Cowboy Kriti Sanon
- Varun's macho look
- Just look at Tiger Shroff's fab abs!
- Alia gets goofy
- Making Sunny Leone look gorgeous
- Miss World Manushi Chhillar makes her debut
- Amazing Shraddha Kapoor pix, coming up
- Aishwarya-Shah Rukh's fun shoot with Dabboo
- Dabboo Ratnani's BEST pix over the years
this
Comment
article