What a gent Sidharth Malhotra is

January 21, 2018 11:41 IST

Sid M will always be A Gentleman.

Sidharth Malhotra looks every bit the gentleman that we know he is in his photoshoot with Dabboo Ratnani for the glamorous 2018 calendar.

The actor makes good pictures, as he poses with Dabboo and his wife Manisha in some behind-the-scene pictures.

Take a look.

HAVE YOU SEEN THESE?