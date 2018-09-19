Want a picture with Sunny Leone? Click here!

September 19, 2018 09:42 IST

Sunny Leone joins Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and many others.

Sunny Leone unveiled her wax statute at the Madame Tussauds wax museum in New Delhi.

Her husband Daniel Weber posted a few pictures on Instagram and wrote, 'There are no words to express how happy and proud I am of @sunnyleone !!! You are now FOREVER at Madame Tussauds!!!! We have overcome every roadblock the world try to put in front of us !!! You are a true icon !!!! Xoxoxo FOREVER'

To which Sunny replied, 'We did it together and we did it our way! Love you beyond words!'

The 37-year-old actress's statue has been hand crafted from over 200 measurements and photographs.

On the work front, Sunny's Web series Karanjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone started streaming on Zee5 on September 18.