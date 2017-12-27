VirushkaWedding: Which Anushka outfit do you like? VOTE!

December 27, 2017 14:52 IST

Here comes the bride, in all her colours!

Anushka Sharma looked like a dream at her wedding to Virat Kohli.

Of course, credit must be given to designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee and her bridal team.

Now that the bridal march is over, it's time to look back at her beautiful designs and vote for the best!

Take a look.

Virat and Anushka make a perfect couple at their star-studded reception in Mumbai.

Sabyasachi shares the details behind Anushka's 'jazz'ed up gown.

Anushka chose a red Banarasi sari for her Delhi reception.





Sabyasachi explains that Indian brides don't feel complete without wearing red at their wedding.

Anushka had a fairytale wedding in Tuscany, Italy, on December 12.

Sabyasachi chose a blush pink lehenga for the wedding so that it would blend in with the whimsical Tuscan surrounding.

The colours, and the roses, sure suited the pretty bride.

For their engagement, Anushka wore a red velvet sari.

Anushka completed the look with a stunning uncut diamond and pearl choker with matching studs.

Anushka picked a graphic lehenga in fuchsia pink and Indian orange for her mehendi ceremony.

The colours really suited her.

Photographs: Kind courtesy, Sabyasachi Mukherjee/ Instagram