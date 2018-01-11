Video: Aamir at the Total Dhamaal mahurat

January 11, 2018 16:10 IST

Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn were all involved in the inaugural shot.

Aamir Khan, who worked with film-maker Indra Kumar on Dil, Ishq and Mann, gave the mahurat clap for Total Dhamaal.

Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Boman Irani and Sanjay Mishra are the new members of the Dhamaalcast.

Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi continue from the earlier films.

Anil Kapoor directed the shot while director Indra Kumar assisted him.

Madhuri Dixit switched on the camera for the mahurat shot which featured Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Mishra.