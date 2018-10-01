rediff.com

Varun wins his first award for October

October 01, 2018 16:12 IST

Check out who else won.

The Jagran Film Festival ended with an awards ceremony on Sunday, September 30, evening.

Tabu won the Jagran Film Festival Retrospective Award.

 

Pooja Bhatt presented the Best Actor Award to Varun Dhawan for October.

 

Zoya Hussain won the Best Actress Award for Mukkabaaz

 

Vineet Singh Kumar won the Best Writer's Award for Mukkabaaz.

 

Anurag Kashyap and Imtiaz Ali

Anurag won the Best Director Award for Mukkabaaz. Imtiaz Ali won the Rajnigandha Achievers Award for Tamasha and Rockstar.

 

Shama Sikander.

 

Swara Bhasker with her mother Professor Ira Bhaskar.

 

Abbas Burmawalla, his son Mustafa and brother Mustan Burmawalla.

 

Amit Trivedi won the awards for Best Music and Background Score for Secret Superstar.

 

Anup Soni.

 

Sudhir Mishra.

 

Supriya Pathak and Pankaj Kapur.

 

Onir.

 

Sukhwinder Singh.

 

Yashpal Sharma with wife Pratibha and their sons.

 

Anil Sharma.

 

Inaamulhaq.

 

Ankit Tiwari.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

