Varun-Katrina pair up! Are you excited?

March 19, 2018 14:16 IST

Remember that Koffee with Karan episode where Katrina Kaif revealed how Varun Dhawan was giving her a 'who's this girl?' look before he discovered that she was Salman Khan's lady and how Sallubhai had then given Varun a earful about it. :)))

Varun and Katrina Kaif are now pairing up for a film. What super news!

After signing a film with Anushka Sharma for the first time (Sui Daaga, where he plays a tailor) and getting rave reviews for his performance in Shoojit Sircar's October, Varun has now taken another creative leap with Remo D'Souza's untitled film.

Unlike Sui Daaga and October -- which seem gritty, realistic, fare -- Remo's movie will, in all likelihood, be a dance drama, since it co-stars Prabhudheva and is produced by music mogul Bhushan Kumar.

This is the second time after ABCD 2 that Varun and Remo will team up.



IMAGE: Bhushan Kumar and Remo D'Souza.

Varun and Katrina are fantastic dancers, and we look forward to seeing them match step for step when the film releases on November 8, 2019.

