Urvashi Rautela, Kartik Aryan watch Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Last updated on: February 23, 2018 16:53 IST

Pictures from a special screening.

A special screening of Luv Ranjan's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety was recently held in Mumbai at the PVR Icon theatre, Lokhandwala, north west Mumbai.

Cast members Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharuha and Sunny Nijar were in attendance, along with their friends and families.

Urvashi Rautela keeps it casual.

Singer Neha Kakkar with her rumoured beau Himansh Kohli.

Aayush Sharma is all set to be launched in Bollywood by his brother-in-law, Salman Khan.

Sunny Nijar with his family.

Producer Krishan Kumar.

Actor Nikhil Dwivedi.

Sonal Chauhan.

Prachi Shah with husband Vishwaas Paandya.

Rakul Preet Singh.

Director Subhash Kapoor.

Composer Amaal Malik.

Sonnalli Seygall was a part of Luv Ranjan's earlier film, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2.

Kartik Aryan.

And then turns photographer!

Kartik with his parents, Manish and Pragati Tiwari.

Director Luv Ranjan (left).

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar