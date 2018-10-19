The Stars celebrate Durga Puja

October 19, 2018 13:49 IST

Shubho Bijoya!

Stars attended the Durga Puja celebrations at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja, north west Mumbai, on Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami.

Katrina Kaif.

Kajol.

Kajol with cousin Shabrani Mukherjee.

Kajol serves the bhog along with cousin Samrat Mukherjee.

Imtiaz Ali has the bhog.

Kiran Rao with son Azad.

Varun Dhawan..

Ayan Mukerji with dad Debu Mukherjee and Mouni Roy.

Ishita Dutta and husband Vatsal Seth.

Deepshikha Nagpal.

Miss India 2013 Navneet Kaur Dhillon.

Television actress Pragati Mehra.

Mauli Ganguli with Shomu Mitra.

Sumona Chakravarti gives prasad.

Sumona does the dhunuchi naach.

Mouni Roy dances at the Puja.

Actress Liza Malik.

Raveena Tandon celebrates Dusshera with her family.

Anil Thadani, Raveena's husband, burns the Ravan effigy.

Chitrangada Singh at the Durga Bairi Samiti at Tardeo, south central Mumbai, on Maha Ashtami.

Tanisha Mukherji at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samiti on Maha Ashtami.

Sumona Chakravarti.

Tanishaa serves the bhog as Sumona watches.

Debu Mukherjee.

Ayan Mukerji.

Chitrani and Baapi Lahiri.

Rema Lahiri, Bappida's daughter, and the composer's grandson Swastik Bansal.

Theatre personality Bharat Dabholkar and Shabrani Mukherjee join the group.

Model Konkana Bakshi.

Actress Shomu Mitra.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sushmita Sen/Instagram

Sushmita Sen's daughters Renee and Alisah.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sushmita Sen/Instagram

Sushmita Sen does the dhunuchi naach with her elder daughter Renee. Sushmita posted a video and wrote: 'What a #divine feeling dancing with my babies in celebration of #shakti May the #incense burn strong & spread #positivity #love #hope & #kindness where ever it flows!!! #notunpollidurgotsav #sharing #happiness #duggadugga I love you guys!!!'

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar