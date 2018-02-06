The new girl in Salman's life!

Last updated on: February 06, 2018 16:12 IST

Meet the ladki Salman found.

At 12.16 pm today, Salman Khan tweeted, 'Mujhe ladki mil gayi!

These four words sent his fans into a tizzy, as they wondered if their 'bhai' had finally decided to get hitched!

Before people's speculations could go awry, however, Salman revealed in another tweet that he has found the lead actress for his next production, Loveratri.

It is an important film for Khan, as it marks the debut of his brother-in-law and Arpita's husband, Aayush Sharma's debut in Bollywood.

Salman, in his typical style, tweeted, 'Nothing to worry na @aaysharma ki film #Loveratri ke liye ladki mil gayi Warina, Toh dont worry na be happy na.'

Many besotted Sallu fans were thrilled that Bollywood's eternal bachelor had maintained his status quo.

Photograph: Courtesy Salman Khan/Twitter