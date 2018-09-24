Tanuja turns 75, Kajol, Tanishaa celebrate

Last updated on: September 24, 2018 16:58 IST

Guess who else was present at the celebration?

Tanuja turned 75 on September 23.

Besides daughters Kajol and Tanishaa and grandson Yug, the legendary Dharmendra was part of the celebration on Saturday, the evening before the actual birthday.

Back in the day, Dharmendra and Tanuja worked in hits like Chand Aur Suraj, Baharen Phir Bhi Aayengi, Izzat, Do Chor.

Sharing a picture from the birthday bash on her Instagram account, Kajol wrote, 'Friends family loved ones ....... a life well spent. A deserving 75th birthday! Pre pre but not any less celebrated.'

Tanishaa posted the same picture and captioned it, 'Happy birthday my darling mommy! To 7 hundred and fifty years more! Love u! #tanuja #legend.'

On Tanuja's birthday, Kajol shared a throwback picture and wished her mom with a beautiful message.

'Happy happy birthday to my super awesome mom who still has the same zest and love for life that she did fifty years back...... a difficult example to follow but the most important influence in my life.'

'Also in the picture is her grandmother and my great grandmother who was also one of the biggest influences in my life! Ratanbai Shilotri,' Kajol posted on Instagram.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram