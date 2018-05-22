Suhana, SRK's baby, turns 18

May 22, 2018 11:05 IST

Happy birthday, Suhana!



Something really grand is being planned for Suhana Khan, Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan's daughter.

Suhana turns 18 today, May 22, and that's a huge reason for her doting parents to celebrate.

On Monday, Gauri shared a gorgeous picture of Suhana shot by Avinash Gowariker.

'Gearing up for a birthday bash... Thanks @karanjohar Pic credits: @avigowariker', mommy posted on Instagram.

So is uncle Karan planning the 18th birthday bash?

Will he launch Suhana -- who we hear wants to act and whose acting ability has been hailed by Shabana Azmi no less -- in a movie?

But the latter plan may have to wait. Daddy SRK wants Aryan and Suhana to get a degree before they opt for a life in show business.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauri Khan/Instagram