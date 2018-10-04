rediff.com

Sonam's message for Anand on National Boyfriend Day

October 04, 2018 11:18 IST

The duo is giving us some major #couplegoals!

Since it is National Boyfriend Day, Sonam Kapoor is making sure that her beau feels all the love in the world.

The B-town fashionista shared a cheeky post on Instagram to wish hubby Anand Ahuja on this very mushy occasion.

Sharing a cute holiday pic of the two, Sonam wrote, 'Happy #nationalboyfriendday to @anandahuja who used to be the best boyfriend and that's why got promoted to fiancé and then husband. Love you forever and ever.'

 

What's even more adorable is that Anand was quick to give all that love back to Sonam and wrote, 'You'll always be my girlfriend first and foremost! See you tomorrow.'

Their romantic banter continued with Sonam saying, '@anandahuja miss you.'

Now if this doesn't melt your heart, nothing will!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor Ahuja/Instagram

