Soha-Kunal celebrate Inaaya!

April 02, 2018 12:44 IST

How cute is Inaaya!

 

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu turned six months on March 29, and her parents did not miss the opportunity to celebrate their little munchkin.

The trio cut a 'half' cake to celebrate her 'half birthday'.

Sharing a picture, Soha wrote, 'It may not be your full birthday but any reason to celebrate you is a good one #halfbirthday'.

Inaaya's cousin Taimur -- Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's famous son -- joined in the celebrations too!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Tags: Soha Ali Khan, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu
 

