Shraddha's surprise visitors on Saina sets

October 01, 2018 11:02 IST

The Saina biopic finally takes off.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saina Nehwal/Instagram

After delivering a Rs 150 crore hit in Stree, Shraddha Kapoor is busy shooting for Saina Nehwal's biopic.

This weekend, Harvir Singh Nehwal and Usha Nehwal, Saina's parents dropped in on the Saina sets to wish Shraddha, Director Amole Gupta and the crew all the very best.

Sharing pictures on Instagram, the badminton ace wrote, 'Happy to see @ShraddhaKapoor and the team with my parents. All the best to everyone'.

Last year, Shraddha spent time in Hyderabad learning how to play baddy. Her teacher: The Olympic champion she portrays in the biopic.

Usha and Harvir Nehwal, Saina's amazing parents, had Shraddha over as well for some delicious home cooked meals.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Shraddha also shared her look from the film on Instagram and captioned it, 'SAINA.'

Happily, Saina will wed fellow shuttler Parupalli Kashyap in December.