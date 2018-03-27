Shooting Thugs Of Hindustan, touring Rajasthan

March 27, 2018 12:36 IST

Fatima Sana Sheikh shows us a different side of Rajasthan.

Dangal star Fatima Sana Sheikh likes to mix work with pleasure. And beautiful pictures result.

In Jodhpur, where she was shooting Thugs Of Hindustan -- she co-stars with Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif -- Fatima clicked some amazing pictures of the blue city.

Thugs of Hindostan is directed by Vijay Krishna 'Victor' Acharya for Yash Raj Films banner and releases on November 7.

A look at Jodhpur through Fatima's lens:.

Fatima poses outside a blue door.

Rajasthani women show off their colourful wares.

A room with a view.

Fatima looks out.

Stairway to heaven.

Happy feet.

Under blue skies.

Desi tunes.

Fatima indulges herself with Indian music.

Radiance.

Fatima gets 'touristy'.

Action rehearsals.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Sheikh/Instagram