Shooting Thugs Of Hindustan, touring Rajasthan

Fatima Sana Sheikh shows us a different side of Rajasthan.
Dangal star Fatima Sana Sheikh likes to mix work with pleasure. And beautiful pictures result.
In Jodhpur, where she was shooting Thugs Of Hindustan -- she co-stars with Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif -- Fatima clicked some amazing pictures of the blue city.
Thugs of Hindostan is directed by Vijay Krishna 'Victor' Acharya for Yash Raj Films banner and releases on November 7.
A look at Jodhpur through Fatima's lens:.
Fatima poses outside a blue door.
Rajasthani women show off their colourful wares.
A room with a view.
Fatima looks out.
Stairway to heaven.
Happy feet.
Under blue skies.
Desi tunes.
Fatima indulges herself with Indian music.
Radiance.
Fatima gets 'touristy'.
Action rehearsals.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Sheikh/Instagram
this
Comment
article