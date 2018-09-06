Shahid, Mira have a son!

Last updated on: September 06, 2018 12:34 IST

'My jaan Misha has her own baby brother now.'

IMAGE: Proud parents Mira and Shahid Kapoor. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Rajput/Instagram.

Mira Rajput and her husband Shahid Kapoor now have a son.

The couple, who wed in 2015, have an adorable two-year-old daughter, Misha.

Among the first to arrive at Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital, where the baby was born, was Shahid's actress mother Neelima Azim and his brother Ishaan Khatter.

IMAGE: Ishaan Khatter with Neelima Azim. Photograph: Pradeep Bandeka.

Neelima Azim could barely contain her joy.

"I feel on top of the world!" she exclaimed. "God bless the couple and their children. Now my elder son's family is complete. I feel very emotional about it, and profoundly happy."

"My jaan Misha has her own baby brother now. She is a wonderful little girl and she will be a very a caring didi. To be a grandma a second time... I can't express my happiness. I feel gloriously blessed. God is very kind," she said.

"Both my boys are very special," the proud mother added. "They take very good care of me. I share a terrific bonding with both of them, and they are very close to one another."

IMAGE: Bela Rajput, Mira's mum, at the hospital. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Alia Bhatt, who worked with Shahid in Shaandaar and is close to Mira, was the first one to wish the duo.

She posted a picture of them on Instagram and wrote, 'Congratulations my loves. It's a boy.'

Preity Zinta tweeted: 'Congratulations @shahidkapoor & Mira on the new addition to the family So Happy for both of you. Loads of love, happiness and diapers always... Ting! #babyboy #Happiness #Love.'

IMAGE: Mira and Pragya show off their baby bumps. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pragya Yadav/Instagram

Abhishek Kapoor's wife Pragya Yadav, who had a second son last month, shared a picture on Instagram and captioned it, 'Biggest congratulations to all of you!!! My darling Mira it's been a beautiful journey and I'm so happy I got to share it with you, it's been special. love love and more love @mira.kapoor #itsaboy #bumpbuddies #love #kapoors shamiraisworld.'