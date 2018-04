April 21, 2018 17:45 IST

Congratulations, Mira and Shahid!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shahid Kapoor/Instagram

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are expecting their second child.

Shahid made the announcement via an Instagram post.

It had his cute daughter Misha posing besides a drawing of balloons and the words 'big sister' on top.

IMAGE: Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com

Mira wed Shahid in 2015.

Misha was born in August the next year.

Misha's sibling will arrive this winter.