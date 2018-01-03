Shah Rukh at Nikhil Dwivedi's father's funeral

January 03, 2018 08:39 IST

Touching moments from a funeral.

Shah Rukh Khan offered his condolences at the funeral of actor Nikhil Dwivedi's father.

The superstar was seen comforting Nikhil at the Pavan Hans crematorium in Juhu, north west Mumbai.

SRK has known Nikhil Dwivedi from the days when the latter worked at Videocon and the star was the company's brand ambassador.

Nikhil and director E Niwas even worked out of SRK's offices for their film, My Name Is Anthony Gonsalves in 2007.

Their bond was there for all to see as SRK condoled with Nikhil.

Abhishek Bachchan and Bunty Walia at the funeral.

Abhishek starred with Nikhil in Mani Ratnam's Raavan.

Nikhil also shares a bond with Bollywood's other Khan.

Salman's sister Alvira and her husband Atul Agnihotri at the funeral with Sallu's bodyguard Shera.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar