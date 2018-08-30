Sea of people bid Nandamuri Harikrishna farewell

August 30, 2018 18:57 IST

Chandrababu Naidu, Justice Chelameswar among mourners.

Nandamuri Harikrishna's admirers and fans participated in the actor-politician's funeral procession on Thursday, August 30.

The cortege made its way from his home in Mehdipatnam, Hyderabad, towards the Mahaprasthanam in Jubilee Hills.

Harikrishna died in a car crash in Telangana's Nalgonda district on Wednesday, August 29. He was 62.

Actors and politicians paid their respects to the late actor at his home in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Among the pall bearers were Harikrishna's brother-in-law Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and retired Supreme Court judge, Justice Jasti Chelameswar.

Also seen in the photograph are Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Harikrishna's elder son, and his younger son Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr, better known as NTR Jr.