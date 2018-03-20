rediff.com

Sara Ali Khan bags her next film

March 20, 2018 10:27 IST

Like Bollywood's latest jodi?

 

Director Rohit Shetty and producer Karan Johar have signed on Sara Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's little girl, for their new film, Simmba.

Simmba, of course, stars Ranveer Singh.

Sara, who is presently shooting for Kedarnath, opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, sure has her career looking up already.

 

Ranveer plays a cop named Sangram Bhalerao in Simmba, which is slated to release on December 28.

Are you looking forward to seeing Ranveer and Sara together? We sure are!

