Salman Khan mocks Internet trolls

'When guys with one, two, three, four followers troll, it isn't trolling.'

Superstar Salman Khan, reacting to the Twitter backlash against the trailer of Race 3, says he does not consider people with "one or two" followers ranting against his latest film as "trolling".

The trailer of Race 3, the third installment in the thriller franchise, was trolled on Twitter after its release two week ago, with many memes being made regarding the film and it's dialogues.

At the launch of the new season of Dus Ka Dum, when a reporter asked about the trolling around Race 3, Salman shot back, "Are you trolling it?"

When the reporter said "a lot of people", the actor said, "Those guys with one or two followers? That's trolling? Who's controlling that trolling, you know? No?"

"How sad. When guys with one, two, three, four followers troll, it isn't trolling."

At the Dus Ka Dum launch, Salman subtly referred to the trolling of his song, Selfish, the lyrics for which he wrote, has received.

When a reporter, before posing his question, said, "Hi Salman," the actor replied in a musical manner, humming, "Hello, Hi, How are you?" and then quipped, "This song is also written by me. It hasn't been released. It will be released soon and then get trolled."

Salman is happy to be back on the small screen with Dus Ka Dum which premieres on Sony TV on June 4.

Salman made the media experience the thrill and excitement of the show live as he played with two contestants, Anupama Kumar and Dharam Pal.

